Jeannie Aileen Cone Anderson, 74, of New Braunfels, was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Born on September 16, 1944 in San Marcos, TX, she was the daughter of the late Robert Travis Cone and Doris Imogene Murray Cone. In addition to her parents, Jeannie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Lester Eugene Anderson, Jr. in 2018.
Jeannie is survived by her sons, Gordon Anderson, Tim Anderson and his wife Linda; grandson Robert Madero, his wife Stephanie, and future great-grandchild; granddaughter, Sabrina Anderson and husband Izzy Davila; and great grandchildren, Isabella and Izykiel; sisters, Sue Schwab and husband Larry, Mena Scott, and Jackie Schlichting.
Jeannie had a kind heart and spent her time volunteering for St. Paul Lutheran Church as well as the Comal County Senior Citizen Center.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in New Braunfels. Private burial at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery will take place at a later date. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
