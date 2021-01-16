Nita Faye Heap, 79, of New Braunfels, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 10, 2021 in New Braunfels, Texas. Born on January 17, 1941 in Shawnee, Oklahoma, she was the daughter of the late Clyde Harbin and Frankie Hopkins Harbin. Nita is survived by her son, Alfred “Luke” Padalecki and his wife Marianne of New Braunfels, and her daughter, Shirley Jean Lominac and her husband Michael of Wharton, Texas. Her favorite job of all time was being Grandma to 5 grandchildren, Michelle Lominac, Lauren Padalecki Rabon and her husband Luke, Alexander Padalecki, William Padalecki, and Abigail Padalecki. Nita is also survived by her sister Donna Tietze, and her Husband Ronald of Mico, TX.
Nita was a country girl growing up. She loved to go to Lubianski’s in St Hedwig on the weekend with her girlfriends and loved raising and riding her horses. She took a very active role in both of her kids’ lives. She was a NBHS Mighty Unicorn band booster member for many years. When her kids were younger, she worked at Montgomery Wards in Windsor Park Mall, later working as a childcare provider with her good friend Marion Gaston and closing out her working career as an associate for Carter’s Children Clothing at the New Braunfels Marketplace.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on January 18, 2021 at St. Paul Lutheran Church located at 777 San Antonio Street New Braunfels, TX. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Nita’s name to Lone Star Parkinson Society (https://www.lonestarparkinsonsociety.com). To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
