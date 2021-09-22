Estel Conrad Lamon, Jr., known to his friends as Conrad, of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away peacefully at his home Thursday, August 26, 2021, at the age of 95 years. He was born on January 23, 1926, in Thomaston, Upson County, Georgia to Estel Conrad Lamon, Sr. and Martha Jane Ballard Lamon.
Conrad graduated from Harlandale High School in San Antonio and attended Texas A & M University in College Station. Conrad later received a Bachelor of Arts in Education from Trinity University in San Antonio in 1976 and a Masters of Arts in Education from Trinity University in 1978. He was a Registered Professional Engineer and worked as a petroleum engineer for over 60 years. After obtaining his Masters Degree, he taught math, including calculus at South San High School in San Antonio for nearly 20 years. He loved building model airplanes and railroad cars, completing crossword puzzles, and watching the television show “Jeopardy”. He was a lifelong volunteer for many charitable organizations, and was an enthusiastic member of the New Braunfels Marsch-Und Wandergruppe.
Conrad is preceded in death by his mother and father, his sister, Barbara Wells and her husband, Don, and by his wife, Regene Gamble Lamon. He is survived by his children, David C. Lamon and wife Kathryn, Ellen L. Posey and husband Kenneth, and E. Conrad Lamon III. Also surviving are grandchildren, Stephanie L. Bass and husband Clay, Gregory S. Posey and wife Thais Macedo, James David Lamon and wife Sonya, and Emily Louise Lamon and fiancé Nick Flynn, and great grandchildren, Charlsey Bass, Canyon Bass, and Southern Bass.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later time. To leave a message for the family, visit www.luxfhcares.com and select “Obituaries”.
