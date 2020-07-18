It is with great sadness that the family of Frieda O’Bar Mosier announces her passing. Frieda was born April 20, 1930 in Gonzales, Texas and went to be with Jesus on July 7, 2020. She grew up in New Braunfels and married James H. Mosier from Beaumont, Kentucky on August 7th, 1949 at First Baptist Church. They met in Landa Park during one of the community dances at the Dance Slab. Frieda worked at WoolWorth’s & Peerless Pharmacy for many years and grew to love chocolate malts. Frieda and her late husband opened and ran Waterbed Haven in June of 1982, providing people in and around New Braunfels with waterbeds for sixteen years, until the store closed.
Frieda was an active member of several organizations in the community. She was a member of a Red Hat Society, the VFW Auxiliary Post 7110, and Eagles. She enjoyed playing Bingo and was a member of an active Bunko group in New Braunfels. She could often be found relaxing in Vegas or Coushatta with friends. Frieda took pride in entertaining her friends and family in her home and on the patio. She was an excellent cook well known for her chicken ‘n dumplings, pecan and lemon meringue pies among the family.
Frieda was a fun-loving Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She is preceded in death by her husband James H. Mosier and sister, Mary Lowry. Frieda is survived by her son Dennis J. Mosier and wife Cynthia, granddaughters Lacy Trevino (Michael), Alysa Mosier (Julio), one great grandson Michael James Trevino and two sisters Bea Soechting and Faye Gallion.
Visitation in memory of Frieda will be held on Sunday, July 26 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home, 189 North Seguin Ave, New Braunfels. A private interment ceremony will be at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park, 2951 Tx 46, New Braunfels.
Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Frieda to the VFW Post 7110.
