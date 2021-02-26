Services are pending with Lux Funeral Home for Katharyn Carterette (Holmberg) Bock, who died peacefully at home on Wednesday February 24, from the combined effects of a brain abscess, sarcoidosis of the lungs and Alzheimer’s, after a full and busy life as a daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. Mrs. Bock was the wife of former State Representative Bennie Bock, and the mother of Suzanne (Bock) Badger and Lucretia Bock.
