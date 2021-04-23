Early Wednesday morning Coconut passed away. He lived a happy life in his cage. He quite enjoyed the night life of his plastic tree stump, but most of all he enjoyed time with his brother Tyler, a blind cat, and his mother. They would all enjoy Coconut’s favorite mealworms.
