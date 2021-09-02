Michael “Mike” Andrew Fox, 51, of Spring Branch, Texas passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at home. He was born to Michael James Fox, Jr. and Pat Sorrells in Baytown, Texas on January 26, 1970.
He is survived by his wife Cheryl Fox; daughter, Alora Ferniz and husband Christian Ferniz; sons, Andrew Fox, Anthony Fox, and Adam Fox; 3 grandchildren, Amelia Ferniz, Heidi Riddle, and Hazel Riddle; mother, Pat Fox; sister, Michelle Tholcken: sister, Kay Calhoun; brother, Michael James Fox; sister, Dee Logan; brother, Tim Fox; brother, David Fox; sister, Susannah “Angel” Smith; sister, Merrie Fox; aunts, Pat Johnson, Molly Staples, Melinda Hatherly, and Michele Stevens; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Michael J. Fox; daughter, Addison Lynn Fox; uncle, Robert Johnson; and nephew, John Michael Fox.
Public visitation will begin 5:00 PM Thursday at Zoeller Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue until 9:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 9:00 AM Friday, September 3, 2021 at Mission of Divine Mercy in Canyon Lake with Reverend John Mary Foster as Celebrant. Interment will follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
