Ron Upton changed his eternal address on October 13, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born in 1946 in San Saba Texas to Weldon and Nell Upton and was the youngest of two children. Ron was preceded in death by his brother, Mev Upton.
He graduated from Lake View High School and Angelo State University. Ron married Mary Farris on January 25, 1969. They celebrated their 50th anniversary this year. He is survived by his wife, two children Stacy Janis and Cory Upton, and 6 grandchildren. He taught marketing education in Lubbock, Tx for 35 years. He and the many students that he taught/mentored created lifelong relationships.
Ron loved the Lord, his family, and friends and was active at Oakwood Baptist Church of New Braunfels, Tx. Ron was a deacon and served over the years in several ministries. He loved working in the kitchen on Wednesdays with his church buddies. His favorite pastime was golf and he enjoyed being out on the course with his friends. Ron touched so many lives with his infectious personality, sense of humor, and optimism. He will be greatly missed.
Psalm 73:26
“My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.”
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Oakwood Baptist Church of New Braunfels, TX. In lieu of flowers or other gifts to Ron’s family, please send your support to Ron’s favorite charity, Kids Club at 169 S. Hickory Ave., NB TX 78130.
