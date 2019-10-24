Amado Rodriguez Sanchez born on January 4, 1952 in the state of Nuevo Leon, Mexico passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at his residence at the age of 67 years. He is the son of Manuel De Jesus Sanchez and Maria De Jesus Rodriguez. A brother to seven (7) siblings and a friend to countless more. Amado known to many as “Mario”, is the husband of Alma Espinosa Sanchez and father of Erik Sanchez and Elisa Sanchez. His favorite pet is a Yorkie named Chulis and other pets which he also considers his grandkids are three (3) dogs named Leon, Bexar and Kai. Mario recently resided in Grand Prairie, TX and worked many years for the City of Irving. Mario was considered to be one of the most dependable and the hardest working individuals to ever work for the city. He took lots of pride in his work and considered himself very blessed to have a great job. Mario and Alma had recently retired and relocated to Sattler, TX about 3 years ago with the hopes of living closer to each of their families and living a peaceful life. Mario cherished his family above all else and like many before him, came to this country to build the best life possible for those he loved. An unselfish person, he always told his children that he wanted to provide them with everything he didn’t have. His hobbies included anything outdoors to include yard work, gardening, hunting, fishing and walking. His interests included cheering on his favorite hometown sports teams, the Texas Rangers and Dallas Cowboys. Mario will always be remembered as someone who was there to lend a helping hand and will leave us with some of our most cherished memories. He will be missed.
Public Visitation will begin 5:00 PM Wednesday at Zoeller Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 AM Thursday, October 24, 2019 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church at Canyon Lake. Interment will follow in Mountain Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society.
