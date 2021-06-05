This is the story of Bob Bojorquez, aka Dad, Daddy, Pop, Tata, Grampa Bob, Papi, Mr. Bob, Bobbo, Bojo, Bobby, and Weemo. Bob was a wonderful man that was greatly loved, is desperately missed and will always be cherished. Our Bob, or “Honey” as he was called by Patti, was an amazing husband, dad, grandpa, and friend.
Little Bobby’s story starts on May 19, 1949, the youngest child to Ruben and Carmen Bojorquez at Queen of Angels hospital in Los Angeles California. Baby brother to Ruben and Sylvia, growing up in the Crenshaw area of Los Angeles California and later in Baldwin Hills, making many lifelong friends. Bob attended Mount Carmel High School, and graduated in 1968 from Alhambra High, attending Los Angeles City College. Bob was proud of his catholic school upbringing, his duties of altar boy, always thankful that his parents gave him a strong foundation of faith. He was proud to play football for the Crusaders, the beginning of a lifetime of love for the game of football becoming a diehard fan of his beloved USC Trojans, and San Francisco 49ers.
In 1966 his life changed when he got his first Harley Davidson, becoming a self-taught mechanic, the beginning of a lifetime of riding. He was definitely ‘old school’ biker with endless stories of antics of his life on a Harley. His love for motorcycles brought many good and lifelong friends and comrades into his life, who he loved so much. The cross-country trips, the local rallies, camping trips, and the sunset rides around town. A brotherhood like no other and the most cherished times of his life.
Bob served his country in the US Army in Vietnam from 1971- 1972. Although, like many, he rarely spoke of this time, he was proud to have served his country and remained a strong and proud patriot and dedicated American.
Work life took him in many directions, wearing many hats. Starting with a paper route at 12 to gas station attendant as a teen, to corporate management, even a stint as a private eye. Bob had a manufacturing shop, built a prototype custom sports car (Pegaso), worked as a machinist in aerospace, and finally spent many years as a building contractor.
But Bob did his best work as a Dad. Starting in 1982, Bob and Marybeth (Hicks) welcomed Belen Christina, followed by Dennis Robert in 1984 and Amanda Carmen in 1987, becoming stepdad to Emily May and Gwenlynn Hope in 1994, the blessing of Alyse Diane in 1997, and his dear Travis Mackenzie, joining the family in 2019. Bob was a hands-on Dad, traipsing all the kids around town in his Porsche (yes 5 of them in the back seat) on his infamous “Camp Bob” days. He coached football, attended endless number of soccer, softball, little league, high school and college football and baseball games, dance and gymnastics practice and school activities – loving every minute of it.
Dear husband and companion in life and marriage to Patti, (his ‘main squeeze’ as he would tell it) for 26 years, his love was deep and dedicated. So many dear friends, sweet neighbors, biker buddies, work friends, dedicated employees, brother and sister in laws, nieces and nephews, cousins and his sons in law Jeramie, Neil, James, and Paul, and beloved daughter in law Crystal who love him and will miss him terribly. His deep commitment to his pets, his beloved basset hounds, not to mention countless cats and even a few bunnies.
Bob’s grandchildren were his pride and joy, the icing on the cake, the big payoff for a lifetime’s work. From Kayla (2006), sweet Collin James (2008), Kaylyn Ruth (2009), Neil Jay (2011), Bentlee Alyse (2014), Macy May (2015), Ava Louise (2016), James David (2018), to Desi Robert (2019). Bob shined as a Tata/ Papi/ Grandpa always ready for a teaching moment, but mostly being a playmate with his special style of kid friendly entertainment. He was proud of all of them, and grateful for the endless joy they brought to his life.
Bob was renowned for his stories, never shying away from sharing his opinion. He loved to talk, from deep conversations on politics to chit chat with strangers at his beloved Home Depot. He knew a little something about everything (insert a wink). He was a huge history buff, and knower of all thing’s family history. He never met a stranger, if you knew him for 5 minutes, you knew him. He never tired of conversation, loved discussing anything from history to religion, cars, motorcycles, football or guns and anything about anything. Spending countless hours with family, friends, neighbors and anyone who would listen just shooting the breeze.
Bob had many passions. He had a love for live music, classic rock, outlaw country and the blues. He thoroughly enjoyed his whiskey, scotch, dark beer and a good Zinfandel. Road trips were his escape from daily life, from trips to the wine country, cross country visits, or taking the kids to museums - he loved hitting the road. He had a passion for shooting and was a staunch defender of the second amendment. Antique shopping was his secret passion, forever collecting old forgotten items. But his greatest passion was his Harley, a 1978 chopper -the true love of his life.
Bob achieved a dream by moving to New Braunfels Texas in 2018, making it his forever home. He loved Texas, and loved his property, he enjoyed sitting out on his bench at sunset with the dogs surrounded by the majestic oak trees that scatter his little slice of heaven, waving to the neighbors walking their dogs. He loved his town, the rivers, downtown, Wurstfest, BBQ brisket, and all New Braunfels has to offer – marveling in the reality that this really was his hometown. New Braunfels Texas was incredibly good to Bob and a perfect final home.
Bob loved the Lord, he believed in the Bible as the divine word of God and the instruction book for life. He defended the faith at any given chance. He taught 3-year-olds in Sunday School, shared bible verses with others, loved to talk about the history of the church, and knew Jesus personally. He talked to God on a regular basis and listened when God talked back. Bob was a believer that God has the answers to every question you may ask, he also knew that listening to the answers were not always easy.
Bob’s soul left peacefully with his family at his side on April 28, 2021. He lost his battle with Lymphoma but won his place with his Lord and Savior. Loved ones that cleared the path for Bob include his parents, Ruben and Carmen Bojorquez, sister Sylvia Borbon, and grandson Collin James Alden. He is survived by wife Patti Kimzey-Bojorquez of New Braunfels TX, brother Ruben Bojorquez, all seven of his children and eight grandchildren.
His wife, his kids and kids in law, his dear friends and neighbors, his grandchildren and the whole extended family have been robbed too early of a beloved presence in their lives. Although we are grateful for the time we had with Bob, we just wanted a little more of it. He will be missed immensely.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday June 12th at 12:00 pm at Lux Funeral Home – 1254 N Business IH 35, New Braunfels TX 78130. Followed by a reception at Gruene Cottages – 1950 Hunter Road, New Braunfels TX.
