Juan Garza AKA Frito, age 82 passed away on Thursday, December 19. 2019 in his home in New Braunfes, Texas. He was born September 8, 1937 in Mission, Texas.
Frito worked in the fields in his youth, but found his passion at the age of 20 when he began truck driving “Big Rigs”. He loved country music playing the spoons and harmonica, he loved to dance and dress in western style clothing. He was always joking and laughing. He especially loved his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years Gollita Cortez, step children Joe and Evangelina Cortez, Adam Cortez, Ruben Cortez, Ida and Mauricio Cuadra, Carlos and Annette Cortez, Mary and Rick Torres, Ray Zavala, children: Joe Lopez, Mary Velazco, Juanita Garza, Juan Garza, Jr. Anthony Garza, Jose A. Garza, Norma J. Garza, Johnny Garza, 53 grandchildren, 102 great grandchildren, 14 great great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents Juan Garza, Sr. and Rita Diaz, sons; Joe Leonardo Lopez, Johnny Garza, brothers and sisters; Elvira, Aurora, Rudy, and Alejandro.
Funeral Service will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM with a holy rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Chapel. 415 S. Business 35. A reception will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 12 – 4PM at the Ramada Inn, 1051 IH 35 East New Braunfels, Texas.
