Carol Goss Thomas, 74 of Center Point, TX gained her wings and went to join the angels in heaven on Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was born on May 2, 1945 to parents, Oliver and Bessie (Lovell) Goss in Kerrville, TX. She was a very loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother.
Carol is survived by her husband, Raymond Thomas; brothers, Donald Goss and Bill Goss; children, Patricia Thomas, Lora Burgar and husband, Lee Burgar, James Thomas and wife, Rose Anna Thomas, Floyd Thomas and wife Martha Thomas; six grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren.
No Local Services will be held at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction and personal care of the professionals at Kerrville Funeral Home (830) 895-5111
