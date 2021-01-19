Charles Howard Longley, 84, of New Braunfels, died January 9, 2021 after a brief battle with COVID-19.
He was born April 2, 1936 in Brady, Texas to Edgar and Ruth (Howard) Longley.
Charlie was a US Army veteran having served during the Korean War. Although he worked hard throughout his life, he is most remembered for his time managing the Crystal Chandelier in New Braunfels, and the Crystal Cowboy in Alvin, Texas. With his late wife he also owned and operated Fast Way Delivery Service, making deliveries of medical and construction materials all over the region.
Charlie was known for his love of sports, especially his beloved San Antonio Spurs.
Charlie is survived by his four children Randy Longley, Tammy Longley, Lorri Dixon and Michael Longley, and his three stepchildren Darrin Cook, Mark Cook and Amy Woodward, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Besides his parents, his wife, Erlyne Longley, and his granddaughter, Melissa Lopez, preceded him in death.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial gathering will be planned at a later date. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
Commented