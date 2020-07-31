Brent Claypool, of Canyon Lake, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 24th, 2020 at the age of 35.
Brent is survived by his parents, Ronnie and Judy Claypool; wife Christie Claypool; sons, Adam and Jaden Claypool; sisters, Jamie Miller (Carl) and Tiffany Humphries (Justin) as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and family that he dearly loved.
Brent was born on October 12, 1984 in San Antonio TX. Brent graduated from Smithson Valley High School in 2003. He lived for his family and always worked hard to ensure his family’s happiness. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He could always be found manning the grill for his family and friends.
A service will be held at Sunset Memorial in New Braunfels on August 1, 2020 at 12pm for immediate family. Pastor Milton Lewis will officiate the service. Live streaming will be available on Saturday August 1, 2020 at 12pm via Facebook at www.facebook.com/sunsetmemorialoaksnewbraunfels. Flowers are welcome and donations can be made to American Cancer Society in Brent’s name. A celebration of Brent’s life will be scheduled for a later date.
