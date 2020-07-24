Dolores Martinez Munoz, a resident of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in New Braunfels. Dolores was born in New Braunfels on April 12, 1946 to Epifanio Martinez, Sr. and Angelita Esquivel. Delores was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers, one son, one granddaughter and one sister.
Survivors are children, Louann Duran, Susie Perales (Victor), and Roy Badillo; sisters, Angelita Morales (Joe), Guadalupe Valdez (Juan), Armanda Rodriguez; brother, Rodolfo Martinez (Josefina).; numerous grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Lux Funeral Home Chapel from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00pm.
