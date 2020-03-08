John Frederick Lockley of New Braunfels, TX passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at the age of 77. He was born on November 19, 1942 in Fort Worth, TX to JT Lockley and Freda Marian Porter Lockley. John is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Sherry Parker Lockley of New Braunfels, TX; children, Kevin E Lockley and wife Gaye of Katy, TX, Allison L. Smith of Austin, TX, Brooke Lockley Tyson and husband Jeff of Lakeville, MN; grandsons, Kyle, Justin and Caden of Katy, TX and granddaughters, Carly and Samantha of Lakeville, MN; brother, Thomas Alan Lockley, wife Bitsy of Wharton; sisters in law, Joy Parker Sowell, husband Gene of San Augustine, TX and Evelyn Parker Miller, husband Ken of Hockley TX; 4 nieces, 3 nephew, 11 great-nieces, 6 great-nephews and 1 great-great-niece and 6 great-great-nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents, JT and Marian Lockley; brother, Richard Edward Lockley; sons, Frederick Porter Lockley and Kenneth Mathew Kendrick; brother-in-law, John Wesley Parker; and nephew, Kevin Anthony Miller.
The Viewing and Visitation will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Zoeller Funeral Home from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. A Memorial Service will be Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at New Braunfels Presbyterian at 3:00 pm. Honorary Pallbearers: John Bolle, Tommy Chaffin, Tom Dawson, Earl Dittman, Cecil Dykes, Charlie Felts, Davis Hensley, Manard Ivy, Dicky James, Mike Linscomb, Mike Olsen, David Sikes, Doug Williams, and David Wright.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in John’s honor, to the Jr. Agriculture Mechanic Committee of the San Antonio Rodeo. https://www.sarodeo.com/contribute/junior-agricultural-mechanics
Commented