Lois Anne Weisman ran to the arms of her Savior at sunrise on February 25, 2020.
Born to William and Opal Lois Haley on September 30, 1947, she spent 72 years squeezing every ounce of life from every minute she was given. She married the love of her life, Johnny Weisman, on August 31, 1968 in League City, Texas. Together, they worked hard to forge a life in Central Texas. Anne’s dream to be a mother was realized in her cherished daughter, Elizabeth Anne. Her hope and joy were fulfilled in the eyes of her grandchildren.
Anne’s magnetic personality made her a friend to all she met. Her enthusiasm and zest for life created stories that could fill volumes of books. The laughs, the tears, and the adventures shared by her friends and family will be treasured souvenirs from a life well lived.
Anne spoke faith, love, and life into those she knew. Through her 4.5 year battle against cancer, she demonstrated strength and weakness, bravery and fear, vitality and frailty. By her transparent example, she was able to encourage and inspire as she vividly communicated the struggles of this life. Anne’s hope and anchor through this health hurricane was Jesus. She knew He held her heart, and He will be using her situation for His glory.
Anne is survived by her devoted, beloved husband Johnny; her loving daughter, Elizabeth and husband, Chris; her treasured grandchildren, JW and Haley; her nieces Jackie Hays, Brenda Helgren, and husband James; grand-niece Anne Marie Helgren; grand-nephew Danny Hays, Jr. and wife Tammy; and great-grand-niece Kaycie Anne Hays; her sisters-in-law Kathy Nichols and family; and Carolyn Latouf and family. She truly loved so many friends as her own family; however, the list would be too long to print.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Anne’s healthcare workers, Yvette and her crew, plus all of the Hope Hospice team, who spent time caring for Anne through her final weeks.
There will be open visitation at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home, 189 N. Seguin Avenue, New Braunfels, on Sunday, March 1st from 2pm – 7pm.
The Celebration Service will be at Oakwood Church, 2154 Loop 337 N., New Braunfels, on Monday, March 2nd at 1pm. The Celebration Reception will begin at 3pm at Gruene United Methodist Church, 2629 E. Common Street, New Braunfels.
The theme for all events is CELEBRATION, so please wear bright colors. Anne requested no suits, no ties, no coats, and especially no BLACK.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Communities in Schools South Central Texas (830)620-4247 or at www.cis-sct.org
