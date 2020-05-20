Mary D. Rodriguez of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on May 18, 2020, at the age of 84.
She was born on March 5,1936, to Albino and Maria Parra Garcia in New Braunfels, Texas.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Albino and Maria Parra Garcia, brothers, Elueterio Garcia, Albino Garcia, Jr., Frank Garcia, Sr., Antonio Garcia, Sr., Jose Garcia, and Juan P. Garcia.
She is survived by her son; Kristofer Rodriguez Kautz, son-in-law Richard Kautz, daughter; Betty Christine Coggin, son-in-law Ralph Allen Coggin, grandchildren: Jacob Kristofer Motl, Sean Christian Motl, Pamela Elizabeth Motl , great grandson Maverick Christopher Motl and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pall Bearers will be, Ralph Allen Coggin, Felix Garcia, Richard Kautz, Jacob Kristofer Motl, Sean Christian Motl and Martin Rodriguez. Honorary Pallbearer Telo Garcia.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 20th, from 5PM - 9PM with a rosary to be recited at 7PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home. Funeral Service is Thursday, May 21st at 10AM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Chapel. Interment will follow to Comal Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family ask that donations be made to Hope Hospice.
Commented