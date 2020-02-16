Margot Ann Mendoza, 65, of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Christus Santa Rosa Hospital. She was born to Henry E. Garza and Beatrice Gomez in New Braunfels, Texas on October 13, 1954.
She is survived by her loving husband, Francisco R. Mendoza, Jr.; sons, Brian Garza and wife Juanita; and Francisco “Pancho” Mendoza, III and wife Delia; daughters, Clarissa Alamillo and husband Ruben; and Sandra Mendoza; sisters, Corine Gutierrez, Sarah Lopez, Mary Torres, Jessica Upton; brothers, Henry Garza, Michael Garza, and Mark Garza; 6 grandchildren, Brandi, Ariana, Felicity, Frankie IV, Alivia, and Natalie; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and sister, Rose.
Public Visitation, with the family present to receive friends will be held on, Wednesday, February 26, at Zoeller Funeral Home beginning at 5:00 PM and continuing until 9:00 PM. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 AM Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. A committal service will follow at 1:15 PM at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Commented