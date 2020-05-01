Samuel Wayne Hoffman

Samuel “Sam” Wayne Hoffmann passed away peacefully at home on April 25, 2020, in New Braunfels, Texas, at the age of 62.
Sam is survived by his wife of 40 years, Yvonne (Hoegenauer), their children, Travis (Brittany), Tyler (Ben), and his only grandson, Dylan, who held a very special place in his heart.
Sam is also survived by his mother, Joyce Hoffmann; sisters, Karen (Ronnie), Donna (Bill), Myrna (Glenn); brothers, Floyd (Lisa), Russell, Michael (Bonnie), and numerous nieces and nephews. Lifelong friends, including the Koehlers, Hartigans, Ninnemans, and Lesters, were considered extended family to him. Sam was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence.
Sam was born on July 15, 1957, in New Braunfels, TX. He attended Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic School and graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1975. His children remember him as a driven father, who was a man of his word and had the heart of a teacher.
Sam was an accomplished contractor, and he enjoyed doing hands-on projects. His craftsmanship can be found in many of New Braunfels’ icons, such as the Gristmill, Gruene Hall, Comal County Courthouse, and more. He revered his work on the Alamo. His career hit a great stride in the late ’90s while building custom horse trailers, all the while constructing the family’s new home. Sam was eager to learn, so when the opportunity arose, he furthered his career in the insurance industry, working alongside his oldest son, Travis.
Sam was loved by all those he encountered. He had a funny wit about him and never met a stranger.
His passion for the outdoors will always be remembered, from trips to the coast chasing redfish or going to west Texas hunting deer; some of his favorite times were sitting on a mountain and observing nature. He always jumped at the opportunity to introduce kids to the joys of the outdoors. An example of Sam’s admiration for fishing is his founding of the Cane Pole Derby and his hand-built boat that many have had an opportunity to fish on. He will always be remembered for those times and his poor fashion choice by wearing his famous purple shorts - which Yvonne purchased as a Kmart blue light special.
Sam enjoyed old western movies featuring John Wayne and Jimmy Stewart. He came to master the art of imitating Stewart’s voice. The Lonesome Dove character of Augustus McCrae’s philosophy resonated with Sam: “It ain’t dying I’m talking about, it’s living.”
In recent years, Sam and his bride enjoyed many road trips across the United States and checking off their bucket list of National Parks and other Historic Sites. Their enjoyment of the great outdoors and nature started during their courtship and continued throughout their marriage. The memories of their adventures will bring comfort in the days to come.
A private graveside funeral is scheduled for May 4. Once it’s safe to do so, we will gather as family and friends to celebrate his life.
