Roseanne Van Zandt

Roseanne Van Zandt passed away on September 14th, 2021. She was born March 24th, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois.  She was proceeded in death by her husband, Robert.  She treasured spending time with her family. She also enjoyed traveling and meeting new people. She volunteered countless hours at local community organizations and was an active member in her church.  She is survived by two sons, George and Martin, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.  She will be dearly missed by family and friends.  A memorial service will be held at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 312 South Guenther on October 4th at 10:00AM.