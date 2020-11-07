Guadalupe M. Garcia of New Braunfels, Texas passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the age of 75. She was born December 12, 1944, in Corpus Christi, Texas to Manuel and Josefina Cruz Marroquin.
Guadalupe will be remembered as a loving wife and mother, who had a caring heart. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Ramiro Marroquin. She is survived by her husband Pablo T. Garcia, son Pablo M. Garcia, daughter Mary H. Manley and husband Jeffrey, sister Manuela Perez, and grandchildren Jeffrey D. Manley II, Allyson McBride and husband John, and Paul M. Garcia, Jr., as well as four great grandchildren.
Visitation is Tuesday, November 10, 2020, 6:00-8:00PM with Recitation of Holy Rosary at 7:00PM at Rock Hill Gospel Church, 1121 Oasis St., New Braunfels, Texas. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Michael Peinemann on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, 10:00AM, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 245 S. Hidalgo, New Braunfels, Texas. Pallbearers will be Jose Martinez, Julian Martinez, Juan Herrera, Jose Luis Rodriguez, Juan Manuel Rodriguez and Gabriel Lopez. Services will conclude after the Mass.
Arrangements entrusted to Jimmy Castillo of Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche St., San Marcos, Texas. 512-353-4311 ~ www.penningtonfuneralhome.com
