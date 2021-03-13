Cynthia Lenore Gayken Deaton (born October 13, 1950), who lived life with a giant exclamation mark, joined a heavenly celebration in her honor on Monday, March 8, 2021. She was ushered into her heavenly rest by a cloud of witnesses who gathered in her backyard to sing and pray for her and were representatives of her many years of ministry and service to God.
Cynthia served as a Christian educator and children’s pastor for many United Methodist Churches including Manchaca United Methodist Church, First United Methodist Church in San Angelo, Bulverde United Methodist Church, St. Matthew’s United Methodist Church (San Antonio), First United Methodist Church in New Braunfels, and Canyon Lake United Methodist Church. A huge part of her legacy will live on in the hearts of thousands of children and families she ministered to over 40+ years.
There is an expansiveness to Cynthia’s life and personality that is hard to characterize in words and that can only really be felt. She radiated joy and light. She loved loudly and boldly. She had an infectious laugh, and you could always hear her coming. She never met a stranger and greeted everyone as a friend, with a giant hug and a kiss on the cheek.
There is an eternity to Cynthia’s impact on people. She has left a hole in our hearts and lives that will be impossible to fill. But in the example of her life, she has left us clear marching orders. Use your one, precious life to bear fruit. Love each other well. Be light to others. Share the love of Jesus with others. Speak to the good you see in people. Tell people how you see God working in them.
She is survived by husband of 49 years, Mark; daughters Taryn Deaton (Patrick Findlay) and Patrice Deaton; bonus daughter Shannon Alfaro (Adrian); grandchildren Breaux Alexander, Linkon Kash, Jagger Stone, and Beckem Kruz Alfaro; mother, Patsy Gayken; sister, Dawn Gayken Caporina (Charley) and niece, Deana Marie Caporina; brother and sisters in law, Wendell and Lynn Deaton and Pat Staley; cousins Gloria Gene Moore, Sharon O’Toole, and Connor O’Toole; and numerous other beloved extended family members and friends.
Cynthia’s family will hold a small memorial service and plans to have a larger celebration of her life in October when it is safe to be with one another and greet each other with the hugs that Cynthia so generously gave.
Memorial gifts can be made to Children’s Centre Los Niños at www.cclntexas.org or mailing a check to P.O. Box 6, Spring Branch, TX 78070. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
