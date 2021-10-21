Tracey Lee Pharis, of New Braunfels, Texas, was born October 4, 1957, and passed away on October 15, 2021, in San Antonio, Texas, after a long illness. Tracey was born in Corpus Christi, Texas and grew up loving the coastal life. His family enjoyed all the activities offered by coastal living and he continued throughout his life to love hunting, fishing, boating, water skiing and life along the seashore. He was a boy scout in troop 238 at Trinity Baptist Church, Corpus Christi, Texas, attaining the rank of Eagle Scout.
As a teenager, he became active in Motocross racing, winning many trophies in competition. Trace owned and rode motorcycles all of his life. He was also an excellent marksman and enjoyed bird & deer hunting throughout his life, many of those times with his father and his brother.
Tracey graduated from Richard King High School and attended Del Mar College before starting a pest control and pool maintenance business in Houston, Texas. He eventually relocated to San Antonio continuing with his pest control company and was authorized by the state of Texas as a Pest Control instructor.
Tracey married Sherilyn Goldman December 7, 2013. She was the love of his life and helped him in his business. They moved back to Corpus Christi and loved living out on the Island. They traveled together when he was teaching classes around the state. Sherilyn was loved by Trace and his family and has been dearly missed since she passed away in 2019.
Our Trace was a gentle giant of a man. He loved his family and friends and was loved by all in return. He was never known to utter a cross word.
He is survived by a son, Marshall Colton Pharis, his parents Elzy Edwin Pharis and Ruth McCalister Pharis, of New Braunfels, TX, a sister, Beth Pharis Brimer, of Midland, and a brother, Edwin Todd Pharis, of Gruene, TX, along with his nephew Tucker Pharis and niece Shelby Pharis.
A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 10:00 am at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St. New Braunfels, Texas 78130.
