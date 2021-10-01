Lillian Irene Fiedler, 77, passed away peacefully at her home in Bulverde, Texas on the 17th of September 2021, after an extended decline in health due to dementia.
She was born on October 23, 1943 in New Braunfels, Texas to Fred Doyle Mills and Lela (Brasuell) Mills. She was the youngest of three sisters, each five years apart in age. She was raised about two city blocks from the Comal River where she loved to spend the summer months swimming and enjoying the outdoors with her friends. She graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1962 and went on to graduate from business school in San Antonio, Texas. She married Kenneth J. Fiedler, Jr. in 1964. They moved to Kingsville, Texas until he completed his schooling, and then moved to San Antonio for a short while. In 1970 they moved to their home in Bulverde where she lived until her death.
During her 51 years in Bulverde, and prior to her decline in health, she was involved in numerous community, school and church activities. She was a charter member of the Bulverde Baptist Church. She remained an active member of the church until her death, although during the last few years of her life she was not able to actively participate in services. Lillian was always a very outgoing individual who was concerned about the well-being of others. Many of the activities that she was committed to involved both her interests and those of her daughter, Tammy, as she grew up in Bulverde. Throughout her life she worked at, and participated in, various business activities of both large financial service businesses and small businesses in San Antonio, New Braunfels and Bulverde.
Lillian was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Lela Mills, and her two sisters Mattie Bennett and Mary Johnston. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Kenneth Fiedler; her daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Tracey Spivey; her grandson Reid Spivey; her care-giver Tashina Moore; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Lillian’s family would like to thank both the staff of Hope Hospice and her sweet friend and care-giver Tashina Moore for the loving care they provided Lillian during the late stage of her life. Their attention to her was a blessing to both Lillian and the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials go to Bulverde Baptist Church, Hope Hospice of New Braunfels, or a charity of your choice.
Visitation will be held at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home, New Braunfels, Texas on Friday October 8, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held in Bulverde, Texas at Bulverde Baptist Church on Saturday October 9, 2021 at 11:00 am. Grave side services will follow at Hill Country Memorial Gardens.
