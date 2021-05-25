Elizabeth “Beth” Marie Fischer was born on November 9, 1949 in Austin, Texas. The second of three children, Beth—along with elder sister Martha and younger brother Carl—grew up in New Braunfels, eventually graduating from New Braunfels High School in 1968.
After high school, Beth attended Texas Woman’s University in Denton, Texas, graduating in four years with a degree from the College of Health Sciences – School of Occupational Therapy.
After graduation, she moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to pursue a post-graduate degree. However, her penchant for service lead her instead to take a position at St. Joseph’s Nursing and Rehabilitation Center where she ran the rehabilitation program for three years.
Not long after, Beth met her life partner Diana Vento in 1982 in Pittsburgh. In 1983, the couple headed for a sunnier future, which they found in Florida, where Beth would live for the rest of her life spending time in Ruskin, Apollo Beach, and finally Palmetto.
That same year, Beth started working at South Bay Hospital in Sun City Center, Florida as an occupational therapist. There, she found her passion and life-calling as she healed the hearts and bodies of community-members for more than three decades.
As part of her position at South Bay, she also acted as a clinical instructor to students from Manatee Community College. She has the distinct privilege to guide students through coursework related to occupational therapy, a role she fulfilled for many years.
Beth loved Star Trek and Disney. Her soul food meal was Tex-Mex. She spoiled her pets and her nephews every chance she got. The only thing bigger than her heart was her smile. Her sing-song laugh could warm a whole room. She will be sorely missed.
Beth was preceded in death by her mother Ruth Fischer, her father Elmo Fischer, and her sister Martha Rodriguez. She is survived by her spouse Diana Vento, her brother Carl Fischer, her nephews Justin, Jamie, and Jake, her niece Christi, and her great-nephew Jonas.
In remembrance of Beth, as a founding member of Faith United Church of Christ, the family would request donations be made to the church. https://www.faithuccnb.org/
Commented