Judy Glaze (Peters) departed Earth for her Heavenly home on Monday, 11th at age 71. Judy was born on October 25, 1948 in Osmond, NE to Charlie and Eleanor Peters. Judy grew up on a farm near Pierce, NE until she graduated from Pierce Senior High in 1967. In December 1967, Judy married Larry Glaze of Norfolk, NE and God blessed them with 52 years together, the last 15 years here in New Braunfels. Larry retired from the US Public Health service in 2005 and Judy from the IBM Corp. after 28 years with the firm. Judy thoroughly enjoyed her 7 grand-daughters, Rebecca, Sarah, Leah, Kylie, Savannah, Hailey and Lacey; and spoiled them whenever the opportunity presented itself, which was all the time. Judy also loved her Lord and Savior dearly and she expressed that love in her gift of mercy and her big heart. Judy and Larry are members at Oakwood Baptist Church.
Judy is survived by husband, Larry, daughter Michelle (Kurt) Anderson of Evans, GA; Kerri (Philip) Day of Ports-mouth, VA; her 7 granddaughters, brothers Larry Peters of Round Rock, TX; Tim (Chris) Peters; sisters Cindy (Dave) Brandner; Jeanne (Randy) Al-brecht; mother-in-law, Wanda Glaze; all of Norfolk, NE and sister-in-law Sandra Leach of Lincoln, NE. Judy was preceeded in death by both of her parents and father-in-law, Quentin Glaze.
A memorial service will be held at a later date due to COVID. Interment will be at Ft. Sam Houston Nation-al Cemetery. Cremation and funeral arrangements are by LUX Funeral Home. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the New Braunfels Fire/EMS and Police Dept. for their valiant attempt to save Judy, but the Lord needed her now. If anyone wishes to send a memo-rial, please send to Oakwood Baptist Church Kid’s Club Ministry.
