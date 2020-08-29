Jacqueline Mabel Stanford was born near Sinton, Texas on January 25th, 1921 to Guilda and Cleamont Ford. Jackie had three brothers and two sisters: Raymond Ford, Ethel Ford Pahmiyer, Dorothy Ford Zunker, Cleamont Ford, and Arthur Ford. Dorothy Zunker is her lone surviving sister.
Jackie was a sister, a wife, a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her son, Gary Stanford (and wife, Sharon) of Waco and her daughter, Barbara Gressler (and husband, Tim) of New Braunfels, along with four grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Jackie blessed many with her smile and sweet spirit. She is at peace with her Lord and Savior. Her services were Saturday, August 8th, 2020 in San Antonio.
