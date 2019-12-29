Gilbert William “Dub” Parks departed this life on December 20, 2019 after a long battle with cancer and has taken his place with the angels in Heaven. The son of Roscoe Smyth Parks and Thelma Giddens Parks, Dub was born May 3, 1929 on the family farm in Myrtle Springs, Texas where he lived and learned farming until the family moved to San Antonio in 1940.
He was initially named G.W. for his two grandfathers Gilbert Parks and William Giddens. His lifelong nickname “Dub” came from the many soup-bowl style haircuts he received as a youngster. While growing up on the farm he picked cotton and grew roses to sell at the local general store. The small elementary school he attended in Wills Point Texas skipped him two grades before he moved to San Antonio.
He graduated from Fox Tech vocational high school where he was in the JROTC, played basketball and excelled in woodworking shop. He loved anything related to flying and worked for Braniff Airlines after graduating high school. In May 1950 he married his lifelong partner Gloria Lydia Bachle. They have been a loving couple for 69 years.
He began work with the FAA as an air traffic controller in 1960. Dub, Gloria and their three children Gary, Randy and Robin have lived in San Antonio, Houston, and Albuquerque. In 1977 he took early retirement and moved back to the Texas hill country at Canyon Lake.
At Canyon Lake he designed and built their home of nearly 40 years. The ultimate woodworker he built three shop buildings, out growing each. He loved to build furniture and created numerous pieces for his family, friends and church.
Dub was a deacon at the First Baptist Church of Canyon Lake where he taught a very popular adult Sunday school class and sang in the choir. He and Gloria hosted many church functions and family reunions out of their home. Leaning on his childhood farming days, he always had a productive vegetable garden. He grew corn, beans, onions and greens, but his specialty was tomatoes. He even tried his hand growing pecans, but most went to the squirrels. Anyone who visited usually went home with something from his garden.
Dub was a loving and generous husband, father, grandfather, great-grand father, uncle and friend to many. He is missed and will be remembered by all.
Survivors are his wife of nearly 70 years, Gloria; his two sons, Gary Parks and his wife Yongok; Randy Parks; and his daughter Robin Roberts and her husband Randall. Dub is survived by four grandchildren, Eric Parks and his wife Mayumi, Scott Parks and his wife Stephanie, Jessica Steward and her husband Lee, and Sean Parks. He is survived by eight great-grand children; Yuta, Chihiro, Akane, Sophia, Iliana, and Emmanuel Parks, and Elizabeth and Leanora Steward. Additionally, Dub is survived by his brother-in-law, Joe Harber as well as three nieces; Judy Bachle Roberts, Cindy Neagle and her husband Bill, and Suzanne Suk and her husband John. Dub was preceded in death by his sister JoAnn Harber and his nephew, Paul Harber.
The family will receive friends at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home Canyon Lake on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel at 2:00 p.m. The burial will follow at Hill Country Memorial Gardens in New Braunfels.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
