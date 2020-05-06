Gloria Alicia Esquivel, age 77, passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2020 at her residence. Gloria was born on May 23, 1942 in Anahuac N.L., Mexico to Antonio Perez and Manuela Flores Perez.
She enjoyed being around her family and grandkids, especially cookouts and holidays. She also loved to sing to her favorite music.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Antonio Perez, Jose Maria Perez, Miguel Perez, Maricela Boca Negra, and Carmela Perez. Survivors include her loving husband of 48 years, Reyes Esquivel; children, Celia Esquivel (Efrain Hernandez), Jose Esquivel (Anna Salas), and Alonso Esquivel (Christina Ramirez); grandchildren, Efrain Jr. and David Hernandez, Dulce Maria, Bianca, and Donna Jo Esquivel, Alonzo Jr. and Angelina Esquivel; great-grandchildren, Kaeli, JJ, Xolani and Emerson; sisters, Rosa Maria Perez, Estefana Perez, Maria Lena Perez, and Consuelo Vallejo; brothers, Juan and Manuel Perez. Gloria is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Services will be held at the Funeral Home at 10:00 AM on Thursday, May 7, 2020 with a procession to Hill Country Memorial Gardens. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com/obituaries
