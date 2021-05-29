Thomas C. Johnson, United States Army Command Sergeant Major (Retired) died on May 26, 2021 at his home in New Braunfels, Texas, at the age of 72. Marie Minks, his wife of almost 36 years, was by his side when he passed away. Throughout his final struggles with metastatic skin cancer, Tom was compassionately and professionally cared for by Shelly Bouthot, his nurse, and the rest of the staff at Hope Hospice. In accordance with his wishes, Tom will be cremated and, without funeral services or ceremony, interred at Ft Sam Houston National Cemetery. Ti adoro, Caro, per l’eternita’. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com and select obituaries.
