Keith Allen Seelhammer died unexpectedly on November 28, 2019 in Amman, Jordan at age 58.
Keith is survived by his wife, Luljeta “Leta” Seelhammer; son, Kaleb Seelhammer; daughter, Katarina Seelhammer; brothers, Kevin Seelhammer (Clara); Michael Seelhammer (Lisa); mother-in-law, Fikrije Mehmeti; sister-in-laws, Venecha Davidson (Mark), Venera Mehmeti, Vlora Hoti, Fllanza Mehmeti, Driana Mehmeti; brother-in-laws, Shkelzen Mehmeti, Darden Mehmeti, and numerous nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen and Colleen Seelhammer; brother, Mark Seelhammer; and father-in-law, Xhevat Mehmeti.
Keith was born October 20, 1961 in St. Paul, MN. He graduated from St. Francis Borgia Catholic High School in Washington, MO. After he graduated from high school, he worked at the Emmaus Home, a faith-based home for people with developmental disabilities in Marthasville, MO. He joined the US Navy in 1984 and served with honor for 4 years. Upon his release to the Navy Reserve, Keith became a Peace Officer serving in New Braunfels, TX San Antonio, TX Dilley, TX, and Cotulla, TX. In 1998, Keith continued his career in law enforcement as an International Police Station Commander serving in Bosnia, Kosovo (where he met his wife Leta), Qatar, and Haiti. He served in Iraq as Close Protection Detail Officer for Cochise after his time in Haiti. He then served on the Presidential Security Detail and as Security Operations Manager for Afghani president, Karzai. In 2011, Keith began employment with the United Nations, serving as a PREMSEC Officer in Iraq which continued until his death. Keith was respected and loved by his colleagues at each of his missions. He brought people from across the world together with his frequent barbecues at their quarters. A special memorial service was done in his honor in Baghdad, Iraq on December 2, 2019.
Keith was most at home at their lake house in the boundary waters of Minnesota, fishing and enjoying the peace and tranquility with Leta, Kaleb and Katarina. He loved spending time with Kaleb in his Man Cave enjoying a good cigar and telling scary stories to Katarina ranked right up there. Keith was a man of few words and if it was up to him, this obituary would have ended right after his name and date of birth. He will always be remembered for the loving, caring person that he was and will be missed by everyone that ever got the chance to meet him. He returns home to Texas for his final resting place.
Visitation will be held at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 4pm to 7pm with rosary at 6pm. Funeral Mass will be held at Sts. Peter and Paul Church in New Braunfels on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 2:00pm. Burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Nicholas Seelhammer, Ben Seelhammer, Zachary Seelhammer, Cole Seelhammer, Jacob Seelhammer, and Steven Barry.
