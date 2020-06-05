Arrangements are pending at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home (www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com) in New Braunfels, Texas for Adam Jared Minus of New Braunfels, Texas who passed away on June 3, 2020 at the age of 40.
