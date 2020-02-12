Gerhard Hase, 93, resident of New Braunfels Texas, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020.
Born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin on January 16, 1927, he was the son of August and Marie Hase.
He was employed as a sheetmetal worker during his life in addition to serving in the Marine Corps and the US Army.
Gerhard married LaVerne Edna Mahnke on November 18, 1950 and they raised their four children, Ellen Coke (Ron), Jayne Meyer (George), Laura Root and Thomas Hase (Ellen) in both Sheboygan and Madison, WI.
Gerhard and LaVerne moved to Surprise, AZ in their retirement and after that, to New Braunfels.
In addition to being active at St. Peter and Paul’s parish and thrift store, he was also a “Friend of the Library” and volunteered there as well as a board member of the Newcomers Club.
He is preceded in death by his wife, LaVerne, and sister Lottie. He is survived by his sister, Helen Lyons and his 4 children as well as 7 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Saint Peter and Paul Catholic church in New Braunfels on March 6, 10:00AM. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to Hope Hospice (https://www.hopehospice.net/donations) in his honor.
He was the best husband, father, grandfather and brother anyone could have ever wished for. May he rest in peace.
