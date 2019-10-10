James Craig Bruce passed away September 19, 2019 in Canyon Lake, Texas after a long struggle with emphysema. He was born December 10, 1955 in Milan, Tennessee. James married Rhonda Lynn Shadrock on November 5, 1994 at the Church of Christ in Canyon Lake, Texas.
James is preceded in death by his parents Melvin Lee Bruce and Rosie Lee Bruce. James is survived by his wife Rhonda Lynn Bruce and his children Christina Lynn Bruce, Luke Wade Bruce, and Justin Jay Bruce. James’s brothers Gary Lee Bruce and wife Jamie L. Bruce, Steven Thomas Bruce, his daughters Kari Ann Rausch and Rachel Nicole Henley.
