Elisa Martinez Bustos, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, September 7, 2020. She left this earth surrounded by her loving family and entered the gates of heaven. She was born December 2nd, 1926 in San Marcos, Texas to Maria and Patricio Martinez. She married the love of her life, Robert E. Bustos of New Braunfels, Texas in 1946 and relocated to San Antonio where they made their home for the next 50 years.
Elisa is survived by her seven children, John Robert Bustos (Barbara), Michael Bustos, Maria Lopez (Jose), Rose Bustos, Diana Lopez (Manuel), Patricia Lampman (Roger), Cynthia White (Michael), Connie Sanchez, twenty-six grandchildren, and fifteen great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Felipe Martinez, and sister, Beatrice Bustamente, and her beloved husband, Robert, in 1996.
A public visitation will begin at 5:00pm Monday, September 14th with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00pm at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa St., New Braunfels, Texas. A celebration of life mass will be held on Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 at 10am at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 386 N Castell Ave, New Braunfels, Texas. Burial will follow at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery located at 301 Peace Avenue, New Braunfels, Texas. Please visit her website at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9351289 to leave your memories and condolences for the family.
