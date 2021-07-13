Capt. Joel Stanley Seffel, 78, left his earthly home peacefully on July 5, 2021.
Joel was born to Melvin and Marcella (Voigt) Seffel on October 14, 1942, in New Braunfels, Texas. He graduated from New Braunfels High School in 1960.
Joel was commissioned an Ensign in the U.S. Navy in September 1964 following his graduation from The University of Texas at Austin. His first active-duty assignment was aboard the U.S.S. Springfield, the flagship of the 6th Fleet, home-ported, at that time, in the South of France. During his tour of duty he participated in many operations and port visits throughout the Mediterranean and Europe, from Lebanon to the United Kingdom.
As an officer aboard a major fleet flagship, Joel was witness to and participant in many visits by foreign dignitaries such as the Princess of Monaco, and Rainier III, Sovereign Prince of Monaco. He kept his family informed and enthralled of his many travels and adventures through a stream of eloquent letters and postcards. Joel went on to complete a variety of assignments over a 27-year career in, first, the active and, later, the reserve Navy, retiring as a captain in October 1991. As the son of a WWII Navy veteran, he continued the family tradition of military service and led the way for his younger brothers’ service in the U.S. Navy.
After Joe’s active military service, he moved to Austin, Texas and received his MBA at The University of Texas at Austin and began his career with Texas State Parks and Wildlife. Shortly thereafter, he met the love of his life, his wife Beverly. They traveled extensively, made many good friends, and were involved in countless charitable organizations. Joel also loved literature, history, fine wine, and the great outdoors. He especially loved animals and his precious dog, Sophie.
Joel is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Beverly Seffel; his brothers: Gerald Seffel and wife, Diana, of San Antonio; and Gary Seffel and wife, Jane, of Alexandria, Virginia; and his sister, Jennifer Graham and husband, Lee, of New Braunfels. Nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly include: Jessica Burtch-Hepburn and husband, Ken, of Dripping Springs; Emily Jones and husband, Larry, of Floresville; Lauren Seffel and husband, Peter Najda, of Harrogate, England; Matthew Burtch and wife, Lisa, of New Braunfels; John Seffel of Los Angeles; Chris Seffel of San Antonio; and Jeremy Hirras of San Antonio; as well as great-nieces Adelaide, Pippa, Sealy, Abigail and Sophia, and great-nephew Larry (LJ).
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 11 am at Bethany Lutheran Church in Austin. Interment will be at 1:30 pm at Assumption Cemetery in Austin.
Memorials may be sent to Hospice Austin or Austin Wildlife Rescue.
Commented