Carol Lynn Smith Ferguson

Beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt and fiancee, Carol went peacefully to be with the Lord on Dec. 11, 2019. She was born at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, TX; the first born of Lawrence F. and Maria G. (Lupe) Roy.
She is survived by her 3 children: Stevie Lynn Smith (Ana Lisa), Dash Ferguson, and Crew Ferguson; mother, Lupe Roy; brother Douglas Roy (Erline), sister Leslie Vollmer (Wesley), her fiance Kenneth Alton Roy; nieces and nephews: Derek and Dawson Roy, Devyn Vollmer, and Justin Vollmer; and numerous cousins.
Carol loved life and many have stated that her most outstanding quality was her ability to meet people where they were; she never met a stranger and saw the good in everyone. She loved the neighborhood she grew up in and has always dearly loved her “Cicero family”.
She was an avid reader, loved taking her family to museums, libraries, amusement parks, anywhere that would expand their horizons. Her children were her most prized gifts. Carol was pre-deceasedby her beloved “Daddy”, Lawrence F. Roy.
There will be a memorial service at 9:45 a.m. on January 31st at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church with Rev. Carlos Velasquez officiating. There will be a reception to follow in St. Mary’s Hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sts. Peter and Paul Youth Ministry, 386 N. Castell Ave, New Braunfels TX 78130; a hospice of your choice or a Women’s Shelter.
