Agapito Campos, a lifelong resident of New Braunfels, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his beloved family. Agapito was born on September 20, 1932 in New Braunfels to Atanacio Campos and Edubigen Ortiz Campos.
He married Elizenda Rodriguez on August 28, 1976 in New Braunfels, TX.
Agapito was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served during the Korean conflict while stationed in Germany. He was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church where he assisted them with electrical needs and volunteered his time in preparation for the church festival. He was a member of the American Legion post #179 and the Union Funebre De Padres Familiares of New Braunfels. He established Campos Electric in the early 1970’s and the family business continues today, run by his sons.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Santos C. Hernandez, Felicitas C. Munoz, Gabriela C. Rosales, Victor Campos, Manuel Martinez, Alex Campos and Gilberto Campos.
He is survived by his beloved wife Elizenda R. Campos; sons Octavio Campos and wife Christina, and Gerardo A. Rodriguez and wife Araceli; daughter Elizenda Campos; grandchildren Olivia Campos, Alexis Rodriguez, Jimena Rodriguez, and Javier Rodriguez; sister Maria C. Sotelo and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 8:30 am – 9:50 am, with a rosary at 9:30 am at Holy Family Catholic Church, 245 S. Hidalgo Ave., New Braunfels, Texas.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am by Rev. Ralainirina Francois Rakotovoavy, M.S.F., celebrant. Interment will follow in the Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park. A reception will follow at the Holy Family Church Hall.
Serving as pallbearers will be Octavio A. Campos, Gerardo Rodriguez, Trinidad Rosales, Daniel S. Campos, Eddie Campos and Moses Campos.
Funeral Services entrusted to Jimmy Castillo of Pennington Funeral Home, San Marcos, Texas.
