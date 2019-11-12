Agapito Campos

New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Windy. Becoming partly cloudy with any flurries or snow showers ending by noontime. High 49F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Near record low temperatures. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.