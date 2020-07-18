Ronald Max Triffet, 63, of New Braunfels, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at his home. Born on December 17, 1956 in Denver, Colorado, he was the son of Max Triffet and the late Laura Anderson Alexander.
Ronald is survived by his wife of 35 years, Lynn A. Beach Triffet; father, Max Triffet and his wife Jackie; brother Thomas Triffet and his wife Linda; niece Laura Twitchell and her husband Tristan and their children Lily and Thomas; niece Ashley Triffet; and nephew Brian Triffet and his wife Corina.
Ron was employed at Cemex New Braunfels where he worked his way up from the shipping dept to production assistant and finally control room operator, he had great respect for his job and the people he worked with, they held a very special place in his heart. Ron was truly one of a kind, he had the biggest brightest smile! He loved to laugh and he loved to make other people laugh, he enjoyed life and loved to fish with his dad and brother. He also enjoyed golfing, tennis, movies; Ron was an avid movie buff! He loved learning new things and helping other people with whatever he could and if he didn’t know the answer to something he would seek until he found it, Ron also enjoyed striking up a trivia game now and then and you could always count on him to at least bet a dollar or a soda to make it a little more interesting. He was a Master Mason of Guadalupe Lodge 109 in Seguin. Ron loved to go cruising, especially with family and friends. In the last few years Ron had taken an interest in competitive shooting; he enjoyed the camaraderie he had with his fellow shooters and cherished the friendships he had with them. Ron’s social circle was small but the people that were in it meant a lot to him. We will miss Ron dearly but we know that he is in the arms of our lord and savior and is home. We would like to thank Dr. Trevino and the staff of Texas Oncology New Braunfels for their care and Hope Hospice New Braunfels as they were a true blessing during Ron’s journey home.
We ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Ron to Hope Hospice New Braunfels or the Pancreatic Cancer Network
A celebration of Ron’s life will be held at a later date.
