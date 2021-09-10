Derek Lee Christiansen

Derek Christiansen, age 57 passed on to the Lord August 24, 2021 after losing a valiant fight to cancer. Derek was born in Beloit, WI to parents Terry and Judith Christiansen June 9, 1964.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents M/M Andrew Hinderliter, paternal grandparents m/m Herbert Christiansen, uncles Andrew Hinderliter II, and Walter Ballard.
He is survived by his parents, aunts Constance Brown, Deborah Ballard, Olga Hinderliter, Sally Donaldson and husband, James, cousins, second cousins, and friends.
He was a graduate of Waukesha South High School, Waukesha, WI and attended Milwaukee Technical School, Milwaukee, WI.
His hobbies and interests included Cub Scouts, Little League Baseball, Judo, reading, skiing, swimming, DECA Club, computer gaming, gourmet cooking, Karate, and building computers.
Derek loved animals. He found and brought many animals home to care for throughout his life. He had several dogs, two cats, a hamster, and gold fish as pets.
His memorial service will be at Zoeller Funeral Home, 615 Landa Street, New Braunfels TX 78130 on Sunday September 12, 2021 at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers please make any donations to the ASPCA in Derek’s name.
