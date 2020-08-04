Josefa “Josie” Sanchez Gonzales, age 73, of New Braunfels, Texas entered into rest Wednesday, July 29, 2020. She was born on March 19, 1947 to her beloved parents, Hilario and Dolores Sanchez.
Left to cherish her memory is her brother; Pastor Juan L. Sanchez (Pastor Martha). Sisters; Oralia S. Valadez (Joe), Maria Estella Vigil (Rogelio), and Ema Sanchez. Nieces and nephews; Cindy Mullinax (Glenn), Ricardo Sanchez, John Gabriel Sanchez (Olivia), Rogelio Vigil, Jennifer Dick, and Sonia M. Vigil. Great nieces and nephews; Inez Vigil, Haillie Dick, Raelyn Dick, Isaac Sanchez, Zharen Gonzalez, Ian Sanchez, and James Luke Mullinax. Josie will be dearly missed by all her close family and friends.
Josie was a member of Church of Miracles where she practiced her faith in Christ. During her life time she loved children and enjoyed babysitting. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed cooking and crafting. She was always ready to please her nieces and nephews who she loved very much by catering to their tacos requests and making them bermuda shorts.
Josie was a friendly, thoughtful and caring person. She will be remembered as a genuine, caring, and compassionate woman who was always looking after other people’s needs. Above all, she loved her family and kept them close.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. and will conclude after the Celebration of Life at 11:00 a.m. at Sunset Memorial Oaks Chapel.
