Bernice A. Knight

On Saturday January 18, 2020 Bernice Armke Mueller Knight was privileged to meet the lord at the age of 92! Bernice was born in Comal County on March 1, 1927 to Carl Armke and Alma Seiler Armke, the eldest of three girls. She attended several county elementary schools and graduated from high school in Blanco, Tx. She was married on February 6, 1946 to Clearance Harry Mueller and they had one son Larry Mueller. She was a very involved member and leader at Bracken United Methodist Church, where she served in various capacities including MYF Co-Sponsor with Clarence, UMW President, Trustees President, and church financial recording secretary for 37 years and .
After Clearance’s death, she married Orcenith Franklin Knight, on November 6, 1964. They were extremely involved in the Grange and she served in the Bluebonnet Grange for over 30 years. She stated that the being elected to the Office of National Pamona for the Grange, was the honor of her life.
Bernice lived a full life, always dressed to impress and ready for any event. She enjoyed home making, dancing, crocheting, embroidery and many other crafts. Her zest for life and positive outlook carried her through many physical trials from a young age through her final days. She was a bright star for her friends and family and she will be missed dearly.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Larry Mueller and Susan, her grandchildren Bobby Mueller and Hillary, Cody Mueller and Melanie, and Stacy Mikolajczyk and Jason, seven great-grand children Graham Mueller, Colton Mueller, Kendall Mikolajczyk, Cooper Mueller, Grady Mueller, Carter Mueller and Griffin Mueller and a host of extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Zoeller Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Bracken United Methodist Church on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Graveside services at the Bracken United Methodist Cemetery will follow. Pallbearers will be Bernice’s grandsons and great grandsons.
In lieu of flowers a memorial may be made to the Bracken United Methodist Church or Cemetery or the Texas State Grange.
