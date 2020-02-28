Charles R. Glanville (Richard) died peacefully at home in New Braunfels on Monday, Feb 24. He was born on June 2, 1925 in Dallas to Paul T. and Maria Garza Glanville. He received his engineering degree from Southern Methodist University in 1945 while serving in the U.S. Navy V-12 program during World War II. He earned a Masters degree in electrical engineering from the University of Texas. He taught at SMU and then worked for Arco and Sun Oil in Dallas before joining Exxon in 1960.
He became a well log specialist and worked on many important projects, including Prudhoe Bay in Alaska. He traveled worldwide for Exxon teaching schools in well logging and consulting on oil projects in China, Malaysia, Australia and many other countries. He was a founder and life member of SPWLA (Society of Petrophysicists and Well Log Analysts.)
He married Carol Richardson in July, 1985 after meeting in a singles tennis group in Houston. He learned to ski, with Carol’s help, and enjoyed skiing the Colorado Mountains for many years.
After retiring in May , 1991, they moved to New Braunfels where they continued playing tennis and made many close friends through the sport. They also traveled a lot, and Richard got his sea legs back on many great cruises.
Richard was a member of First United Methodist Church and the Carousel Dance Club. He loved his home and the beautiful surroundings. He enjoyed sitting on the deck and watching the birds, deer and visiting cats. He appreciated the medical services of Drs. Lynn Thompson, Grant Smith, and Suzan Furney.
He is survived by his wife, Carol, and special niece, Rebecca Francis of Atlanta, Ga.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 2 at First United Methodist Church, 572 W. San Antonio St. Contributions in Richard’s name may be made to the church.
