Margaret Ann Bird was born on March 9, 1951 and peacefully joined her Lord and Savior December 4, 2019. She grew up in Robstown, TX, graduated from Southwestern University and taught school for several years. She married the love of her life, Gary William Bird, on February 2, 1974 and they moved to New Braunfels, TX in July 1976. She was active in local churches and loved to sing in the choir and at friends’ weddings. She had the voice of an angel. She was involved with Bible Study Fellowship and many other bible studies throughout her life. She faced many challenges in life, including a rare Charcot Marie Tooth disease, which ultimately took away her ability to sing and walk. Her faith and trust in God sustained her through all of her struggles and led to her comfort and peace at the end. She is preceded in death by her father, Phil Magee, mother, Mary Margaret Magee Mayfield, and stepfather, Greydon Mayfield. She is survived by her husband, Gary, son, Trevor and wife, Catie, son, Derek and wife, Shea, and grandchildren: Hudson, Evan, Millie, Isabelle, Sophia, Allene, and Reece. When she realized she would not live until Christmas she wanted to leave a message reminding us that Christmas is about the birth of Christ and that we should focus on that, slow down, and spend time with our families and friends. We give gifts only because God gave us the greatest gift of all, His son Jesus Christ. Visitation will be held at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 5-7pm. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 10:00am at Christ Our King Anglican Church, with interment to follow at Hill Country Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Muscular Dystrophy Association for research on Charcot Marie Tooth Disease. Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com
Commented