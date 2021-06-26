Landro Ortega Aguirre, age 71, entered into rest on Sunday, June 20, 2021 in New Braunfels, TX. He was born to Fausto and Guadalupe Aguirre on February 27, 1950 in New Braunfels, TX.
He is preceded in death by his parents, 4 sisters, 2 brothers; and his beloved grandson, John Michael Aguirre.
He was a beloved father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, son, uncle and friend. He was a religious man in the Catholic Church and he loved and adored his family very much.
He is survived by his wife, Beatriz G. Aguirre; daughter, Monica E. Hernandez and husband Anastacio Jr.; sons, Leandro Aguirre Jr., Lenard Aguirre and wife, Antonia, Lowell Aguirre and wife Michelle; 24 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; five sisters; and many loving family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 28, 2021 from 5:00pm-9:00pm at Sunset Memorial Oaks Chapel. Recitation of Rosary will begin at 7:00pm.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 10:00am at Holy Family Catholic Church.
