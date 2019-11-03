Douglas Scott Hodgson was born February 20, 1963, in Iowa Falls, IA, and passed away from colon cancer at age 56 on October 20, 2019, in New Braunfels, TX. Doug was the son of Jerry Hodgson (Lt.Col. USAF Ret) from Eldora, IA, and Joan (Schuler) Hodgson (deceased) from Iowa Falls, IA. He is survived by his father Jerry and step-mother Marylou (Wallerius) Hodgson; wife Donna Leah (Gawlick) Hodgson, ex-wife Amy Lynn (Cook) Woodward, brother and sister-in-law, Tony and Wendy Hodgson, sister and brother-in-law Susan Hodgson and Bill Peebles, son and daughter Tucker and Emma Hodgson, step-sons Clayton Nowling, Andrew and Kelsea Hancock, and Conor Gawlick, step-sister Cinda Denton, nieces Skylar, Ella, Alex Hodgson, Casey Hodgson, Mykle Denton, and Morgan Rice, nephew Grant Rice, scores of cousins, and his faithful dog Samuel Harrison Hodgson.
Doug grew up in a military family, living near various Air Force bases across the West and Midwest U.S. He graduated from Randolph High School on Randolph AFB in San Antonio, TX, in 1981. He earned his pilot’s license in the aviation program at Central Texas College in Killeen, TX, then went on to work in a variety of professions including oil field mud logging, construction, mortgage brokering, auto sales and service, and serving for many years as a Texas peace officer, deputy sheriff and corrections officer for Comal County, TX.
Doug cherished family, friends and social interaction, and was committed to being a great father above all else. His children were the world to him. Everyone benefited from his huge heart, witty sense of humor, broad knowledge of arcane facts – especially regarding historical figures, places and events - and his prowess and zeal preparing extravagant meals. Doug filled life with love, fun, happiness and delight. He embodied thankfulness, patience, generosity, integrity and service. Our world is a lesser place for Doug’s passing, and profoundly blessed for countless contributions to the lives he touched. May you eternally rest in peace and entertain our ancestors until we join you once again, Doug; our dear son, brother, father, husband, uncle, cousin and friend. Donations to the American Cancer Society are welcome in Doug’s name.
