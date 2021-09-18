Patricia Minus, loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed peacefully with family at her side from this life to our Savior on September 9th, 2021, in New Braunfels, Texas at the age of 68.
She was born to Felix and Monika Gawlik (Moczygemba) on March 19th, 1953, in Floresville, TX.
Patsy was preceded in death by her parents; son, Adam Jared Minus; brothers & sisters-in-law, Lucian Gawlik (Alice), Alice Kroll (Louie), George Gawlik, Robert Gawlik; Catherine Kotara (Adrian).
She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Fred Minus of New Braunfels; son, Stephen Minus (Shelley) of New Braunfels; grandchildren, Cade Minus and Kingsley Minus; numerous nieces and nephews and in-laws.
Patsy grew up in the small Polish American community outside Falls City, TX where the Church and agriculture were the way of life. Upon graduating from Falls City High School, she moved to San Antonio where she began her life with her husband Fred. As a professional she spent nearly 40 years in various administrative positions to pediatricians in San Antonio. Those that knew Patsy can only say that her life was the brightest example on how one should love; selfless in everything and a true servant as the Lord intended. Without resentment and only love she was the primary caregiver to her son Adam born with special needs. Having less time to herself than most she continued to give her time for others. Family gatherings were her specialty with everyone invited – holidays, birthdays or a good report card never went uncelebrated. Patsy’s ability to truly make people feel welcome was extraordinary. She was the always available babysitter, youth activities and school volunteer. Most importantly she gave her unconditional love to all that were lucky enough to be in her life.
Upon her own retirement in New Braunfels, she relished living close by and the time spent with her family at various activities and athletic events of her beloved grandchildren. Patsy thoroughly loved the outdoors and was an avid gardener. She could often be found cultivating her multiple gardens and admiring the beautiful homes for birds she created. Above even the love for her family and friends was the love she displayed and shared for our Lord and the Blessed Virgin Mary. She was unapologetically faithful to Him and the Church. Most recently Patsy thoroughly enjoyed serving in ministry and traveling with her husband Fred and her parish family at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM (with a Rosary being Recited at 6:00 PM) at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. A Mass will be Celebrated at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in New Braunfels. A Procession will follow to Hill Country Memorial Gardens, 11700 SH-46, New Braunfels, Texas 78132.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church c/o Adam Jared Minus Memorial Scholarship; awarded to a qualified Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church parishioner attending NBISD.
Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com
Commented