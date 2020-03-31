Doris Toni Celli, age 94, died peacefully on March 28, 2020. She was born on December 16, 1925 in Creedmore, Texas to George and Mary Brandt.
She married Alfred Celli, who she met in Landa Park during World War II while he was stationed at Randolph Air Field in San Antonio, Texas.
She was active in the Sts. Peter and Paul Church and Catholic School and served at President of the Sts. Peter and Paul School Club. In addition, she served many years as a Girl Scout Leader, as well as a member of the Christian Mothers Society. During her later years she worked at the Sts. Peter and Paul Thrift Store.
Her favorite event was Wurstfest which she celebrated with husband Alfred (Freddie) who was a past President and Grossa Opa. She was a huge fan of the University of Texas Longhorns, the San Antonio Spurs, and the Dallas Cowboys.
Doris is survived by her children, Sharion Chilek and husband Willie, Loretta Herbst and husband Ed, Tony Celli and wife Ann, daughter-in-law Ellen Celli, along with 11 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. She is also survived by her brother Clinton Brandt, his wife Doris and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her husband Alfred Celli, son Michael Celli, grandson Gus Chilek, granddaughter Teresa Celli and a brother George Brandt Jr.
A private graveside service will take place at the Sts. Peter and Paul Mausoleum and a Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
