Walter L Schlichting, passed away at the age of 67 on June 2, 2021 in New Braunfels. Born on September 10 ,1953 to Lois and Elroy Schlichting, Sr.. Walter is survived by his siblings, Roy, Elroy Jr., Lois, and Peggy. Walter leaves behind his beloved wife, April Brown; 2 sons, Eric and Ian and his wife Rebekah Schlichting, and step son, Joshua Brown; 4 grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Walter’s Celebration of Life will be held in September 2021 in New Berlin, Tx. Details will follow at a later date.
Commented